Live

David Eby and Bill Blair speak after meeting on money laundering LIVE

David Eby, B.C.'s attorney general holds a media availability at the Vancouver Cabinet Office with Bill Blair, federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, following their meeting concerning money laundering in British Columbia.

David Eby, B.C.'s attorney general holds a media availability at the Vancouver Cabinet Office with Bill Blair, federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, following their meeting concerning money laundering in British Columbia. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories