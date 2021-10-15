Skip to Main Content
News

Colleagues, royals and PMs remember David Amess

Condolences and grief-filled messages poured in Friday after British MP David Amess, 69, was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England.

Condolences pour in, commemmorating slain British MP's life of public service

CBC News ·
An image of slain British MP David Amess is displayed near the altar in St. Peter's Catholic Church before a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, England, on Friday. (Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press)

Here are just some of the dozens of messages of grief and condolence on Friday, as news spread that David Amess, a long-serving member of the U.K. Parliament, was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a Methodist church in England.  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Boris Johnson pays tribute to slain MP David Amess

6 hours ago
1:33
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the stabbing death of long-serving Conservative MP David Amess has left him and his cabinet 'deeply shocked and heart-stricken.' 1:33

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"The United States sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir David Amess of the United Kingdom, a dedicated public servant and lawmaker. An attack on elected officials is an attack on democracy."

Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury

"Sir David Amess dedicated his life to championing causes he believed in, serving constituents and his country for almost forty years as a Member of Parliament. He was a devout Roman Catholic whose deep faith fuelled his sense of justice. We are richer for his life, and we are all the poorer for his untimely death."

Tony Blair, former U.K. prime minister

"David and I came into Parliament together in 1983. Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House. This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy."

Gordon Brown, former U.K. prime minister 

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends."

David Cameron, former U.K. prime minister

Paul Embery, columnist at Unherd and trade unionist 

Theresa May, former U.K. prime minister 

 

WATCH | Community members react:

Locals react to fatal stabbing of David Amess

4 hours ago
1:00
As forensic teams continued to investigate the crime scene, members of the local community left flowers as a tribute to the British lawmaker. (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge) 1:00

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now