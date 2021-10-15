Colleagues, royals and PMs remember David Amess

Here are just some of the dozens of messages of grief and condolence on Friday, as news spread that David Amess, a long-serving member of the U.K. Parliament, was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a Methodist church in England.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

I am shocked by the news that British MP Sir David Amess was stabbed and killed today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and on behalf of all Canadians and Parliamentarians, I offer my deepest condolences to his colleagues and all who are mourning this loss. —@JustinTrudeau

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community.<br><br>Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. W & C —@KensingtonRoyal

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Boris Johnson pays tribute to slain MP David Amess 1:33 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the stabbing death of long-serving Conservative MP David Amess has left him and his cabinet 'deeply shocked and heart-stricken.' 1:33

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"The United States sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir David Amess of the United Kingdom, a dedicated public servant and lawmaker. An attack on elected officials is an attack on democracy."

Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury

"Sir David Amess dedicated his life to championing causes he believed in, serving constituents and his country for almost forty years as a Member of Parliament. He was a devout Roman Catholic whose deep faith fuelled his sense of justice. We are richer for his life, and we are all the poorer for his untimely death."

Tony Blair, former U.K. prime minister

"David and I came into Parliament together in 1983. Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House. This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy."

Gordon Brown, former U.K. prime minister

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends."

David Cameron, former U.K. prime minister

This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family —@David_Cameron

Paul Embery, columnist at Unherd and trade unionist

Though it may seem a passing detail, the fact that Sir David Amess was murdered in a church - a place of sanctity and peace - makes the whole thing yet more chilling. —@PaulEmbery

Theresa May, former U.K. prime minister

Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess. A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family. —@theresa_may

