Colleagues, royals and PMs remember David Amess
Condolences pour in, commemmorating slain British MP's life of public service
Here are just some of the dozens of messages of grief and condolence on Friday, as news spread that David Amess, a long-serving member of the U.K. Parliament, was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a Methodist church in England.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
I am shocked by the news that British MP Sir David Amess was stabbed and killed today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and on behalf of all Canadians and Parliamentarians, I offer my deepest condolences to his colleagues and all who are mourning this loss.—@JustinTrudeau
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community.<br><br>Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. W & C—@KensingtonRoyal
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
"The United States sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sir David Amess of the United Kingdom, a dedicated public servant and lawmaker. An attack on elected officials is an attack on democracy."
Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury
"Sir David Amess dedicated his life to championing causes he believed in, serving constituents and his country for almost forty years as a Member of Parliament. He was a devout Roman Catholic whose deep faith fuelled his sense of justice. We are richer for his life, and we are all the poorer for his untimely death."
Tony Blair, former U.K. prime minister
"David and I came into Parliament together in 1983. Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House. This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy."
Gordon Brown, former U.K. prime minister
"Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends."
David Cameron, former U.K. prime minister
This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family—@David_Cameron
Paul Embery, columnist at Unherd and trade unionist
Though it may seem a passing detail, the fact that Sir David Amess was murdered in a church - a place of sanctity and peace - makes the whole thing yet more chilling.—@PaulEmbery
Theresa May, former U.K. prime minister
Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess. A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family.—@theresa_may
WATCH | Community members react:
With files from Reuters and The Associated Press