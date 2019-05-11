Skip to Main Content
Dave Stewart on the 'OMG' moment he's seeking for songwriters with his new show Songland
News·Video

The veteran songwriter, musician and producer shares a story about the kind of powerful awakening he hopes his new talent competition will inspire.
The veteran songwriter, musician and producer shares a story about the kind of powerful awakening he hopes his new talent competition will inspire. 1:41
