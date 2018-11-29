Audio

Daniel Carcillo opens up about hazing

Hazing has been an accepted part of the hockey culture for decades now. But recently some disturbing stories have come into the public eye. Stories that involved abuse and bullying all disguised as hazing. Former NHL tough guy Daniel Carcillo opened up about his own hazing experiences while playing in the OHL. Host Rob Pizzo had a chance to talk with Carcillo about what he went through and why he decided to go public with his experiences and what needs to be done to stop the abuse.