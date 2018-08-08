Skip to Main Content
Crime Prevention Action Fund announcement LIVE
Live

Crime Prevention Action Fund announcement LIVE

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale makes announcement and takes questions in Winnipeg
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale makes announcement and takes questions in Winnipeg 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us