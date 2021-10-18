COVID-19 self-testing kits are now available in a few locations in Sask.

Saskatchewan's plans to provide more than 1.3 million rapid antigen COVID-19 self-test kits to residents is getting underway.

The roll-out, announced on Oct. 15 and slated to begin the week of Oct. 18, comes as the province continues to fight against a rising number of COVID cases, which are putting the hospital system under pressure.

A limited number of the kits will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Chamber of Commerce office in Swift Current, about 245 km west of Regina, and from 9 a.m. until noon at the chamber office in Meadow Lake, about 555 km northwest of the capital.

It's not clear how many kits have been delivered to the two cities, which have a combined population of about 22,000, according to the 2016 census.

" The SHA is expanding delivery to make a supply available to the general public to support asymptomatic COVID-19 surveillance ," the government's website said.

SHA has not said how it is choosing delivery points.

But the government's website said Lloydminster, Melville, Moose Jaw and Regina will receive kits next week.

In addition, more than 360,000 tests will be provided to First Nations communities through a provincial allocation with Indigenous Services Canada.

The free self-testing kits are part of the Saskatchewan's Test to Protect program for asymptomatic surveillance.

The program is aimed at supporting community-based services in sustaining healthy congregate living programs and workplaces through the early detection of COVID-19 and the prevention of outbreaks. Some of the congregate settings include long-term care and personal-care homes, schools, shelters, and detox facilities group homes.

Last weekend, the province took down a list of 20 locations from its website where people were supposed to be able to get COVID-19 rapid, self-testing kits. The Ministry of Health later clarified that the removal was due to an incredible demand for the take-home tests, which weren't available yet for pick up.