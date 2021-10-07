Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
COVID-19: Ontario's chief medical officer of health provides update | CBC News Loaded
News
·
Live
COVID-19: Ontario's chief medical officer of health provides update
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, provides his COVID-19 update on Oct. 7, 2021.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 07, 2021 3:00 PM ET | Last Updated: October 7
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now