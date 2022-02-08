Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are once again preventing traffic from passing through the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP tweeted late Monday evening that both north and southbound lanes at the crossing on Highway 4 were blocked by the demonstration and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway near Coutts last month in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.

One blockade, which stranded travellers and truckers for days, became two when a second one appeared further up the highway.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Last week, protesters agreed to open a single lane in each direction for traffic and so truckers could haul cargo across the border.