Coronavirus: A guide to what you need to know
Keep track of the latest developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic
Travel restrictions, school and event cancellations are being announced every day. And phrases like "self-isolation" and "social distancing" have now entered the collective lexicon.
It's certainly difficult to keep track of all the latest developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC News has compiled a roundup of stories, explainers and videos on a wide range of topics to keep you up to date on the latest information about the coronavirus.
Latest guidance for Canadians on travel, quarantines and what to do if you have symptoms
With a deluge of news about cancelled events, together with conflicting information about what to do — or not do, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is causing confusion, uncertainty and worry among many Canadians.
Experts answer questions about travel plans, symptoms and living with someone with COVID-19. Read more here.
WATCH | Coronavirus: How you can avoid catching it
Do I have COVID-19, the flu or a cold?
Public health officials believe the rate of COVID-19 cases in Canada is going to get worse before things start to get better. If you feel sick, when should you get tested?
Some basic facts about the virus, its symptoms, prevention and what to do if you believe you are infected. Read more here.
WATCH | Coronavirus: What are the symptoms?
What we know (and don't know) about the coronavirus outbreak
What is coronavirus? Where did this new one come from? Six common coronavirus questions answered, from a Canadian perspective. Read more here.
WATCH | What we actually know about the coronavirus
How to self-isolate during coronavirus
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, more Canadians are being asked to to self-isolate at home for a two-week period if they are symptomatic, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are returning from an area that's experiencing an outbreak, or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the illness. What does that mean? Read more here.
WATCH | Coronavirus: How is it treated?
Why health experts advise cancelling cruises
The current generation of cruise ships, and the combination of close quarters, poor hygiene and passenger mix can function like a Petri dish, creating the perfect environment for the spread of a plague, say health experts. Read more here.
WATCH | Coronavirus: Where did it come from?
Should pets be quarantined?
Experts say that while dogs can be carriers of the virus, there's no indication they can spread it to humans. But some say there may be a need for quarantines among pets of owners who contract the virus. Read more here
WATCH | Coronavirus: How does it spread?
What you need to know as an employer or employee about COVID-19
If symptoms should strike, what obligations does your employer have toward you and what rights do you have as a worker? Are employers under obligation to keep paying you, even if you cannot report to work? Read more here.
WATCH | Can coronavirus be spread by people with no symptoms?
Is the coronavirus ravaging your investment portfolio? Here's what you need to know
Investment portfolios have taken a beating as stock markets plummet over concerns of the virus's impact on the economy. Should people hold on to their investments? Read more here.
WATCH | Tips on how to fly germ-free
Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada
Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked to travel suggests we need to expand our surveillance systems to prevent a spike in new cases, infectious disease experts say. Read more here.