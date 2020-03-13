Coronavirus: A guide to what you need to know

Travel restrictions, school and event cancellations are being announced every day. And phrases like "self-isolation" and "social distancing" have now entered the collective lexicon.

It's certainly difficult to keep track of all the latest developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News has compiled a roundup of stories, explainers and videos on a wide range of topics to keep you up to date on the latest information about the coronavirus.

Latest guidance for Canadians on travel, quarantines and what to do if you have symptoms

With a deluge of news about cancelled events, together with conflicting information about what to do — or not do, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is causing confusion, uncertainty and worry among many Canadians.

Experts answer questions about travel plans, symptoms and living with someone with COVID-19. Read more here.

WATCH | Coronavirus: How you can avoid catching it

By now, you likely know not to touch your face. But if you do suspect you've already caught it, reach out by phone for assistance, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 1:02

Do I have COVID-19, the flu or a cold?

Public health officials believe the rate of COVID-19 cases in Canada is going to get worse before things start to get better. If you feel sick, when should you get tested?

Some basic facts about the virus, its symptoms, prevention and what to do if you believe you are infected. Read more here.

WATCH | Coronavirus: What are the symptoms?

It starts out looking like a regular flu. But when the virus attacks lung cells, shortness of breath ensues, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 0:27

What we know (and don't know) about the coronavirus outbreak

What is coronavirus? Where did this new one come from? Six common coronavirus questions answered, from a Canadian perspective. Read more here.

WATCH | What we actually know about the coronavirus

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

How to self-isolate during coronavirus

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, more Canadians are being asked to to self-isolate at home for a two-week period if they are symptomatic, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are returning from an area that's experiencing an outbreak, or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the illness. What does that mean? Read more here.

WATCH | Coronavirus: How is it treated?

There's no vaccine, so doctors are offering "supportive treatments" instead, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 0:50

Why health experts advise cancelling cruises

The current generation of cruise ships, and the combination of close quarters, poor hygiene and passenger mix can function like a Petri dish, creating the perfect environment for the spread of a plague, say health experts. Read more here.

WATCH | Coronavirus: Where did it come from?

It started with animal to human transmission. But the novel coronavirus is now spreading between people. 0:25

Should pets be quarantined?

Experts say that while dogs can be carriers of the virus, there's no indication they can spread it to humans. But some say there may be a need for quarantines among pets of owners who contract the virus. Read more here

WATCH | Coronavirus: How does it spread?

You play a role in how effectively the virus moves from person to person, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 0:48

What you need to know as an employer or employee about COVID-19

If symptoms should strike, what obligations does your employer have toward you and what rights do you have as a worker? Are employers under obligation to keep paying you, even if you cannot report to work? Read more here.

WATCH | Can coronavirus be spread by people with no symptoms?

A report in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed a woman who wasn't showing symptoms triggered a chain of coronavirus infections. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains how the report got it wrong. 3:25

Is the coronavirus ravaging your investment portfolio? Here's what you need to know

Investment portfolios have taken a beating as stock markets plummet over concerns of the virus's impact on the economy. Should people hold on to their investments? Read more here.

WATCH | Tips on how to fly germ-free

Flying during the coronavirus outbreak? Microbiologist Keith Warriner breaks down the steps you can take to protect yourself while travelling. 2:34

Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada

Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked to travel suggests we need to expand our surveillance systems to prevent a spike in new cases, infectious disease experts say. Read more here.