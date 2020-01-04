News · Audio

Connecting with people' to find common ground on climate change

As one decade ends and another begins, atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe and sustainable energy economist Mark Jaccard join Chris Hall to highlight the urgent and specific actions needed from everyday citizens and governments alike because the evidence is clear: doing nothing isn’t an option. Plus, feature interviews with Donald Savoie, the granddaddy of Canada’s public administration, on his magnum opus, Democracy in Canada: The Disintegration of Our Institutions, and Baroness Diana Barran, the U.K.’s minister of loneliness, on the challenge of tackling social isolation.

