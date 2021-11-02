Métis professor who brought complaint to U of Sask. says suspension of Carrie Bourassa 'bittersweet'

A Métis professor at the University of Saskatchewan who raised concerns about prominent academic Carrie Bourassa's claims to Indigenous ancestry says the school's recent decision to put Bourassa on leave is a step in the right direction.

Bourassa, a U of S professor and the scientific director of the Indigenous health arm of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), has been put on leave from both institutions after CBC's investigation into her claims to Indigeneity sparked online outrage.

Bourassa, who headed up an Indigenous research lab at the U of S and the CIHR's Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health, had publicly claimed to be Métis, Anishnaabe and Tlingit. CBC found there was no evidence she was Indigenous, despite her claiming so many times over the past 20 years.

When asked, Bourassa hasn't offered any genealogical evidence to back up her claims, but in a statement she said two years ago she hired a genealogist to help her investigate her ancestry and that work continues.

Caroline Tait, a professor in the department of psychiatry at U of S, had been looking into Bourassa's ancestry claims for quite a while along with some colleagues, and filed a complaint to the university about the issue.

"One of the most difficult challenges for all of us was that Carrie Bourassa was supervising students and giving lectures, going to conferences, and interacting with our elders," said Tait, who is Métis.

"When the news came out, [we knew] that there would be people that were very hurt and particularly the students. The most difficult piece of this is the people who looked up to her."

Carrie Bourassa, centre, with University of Saskatchewan professor Caroline Tait, left, and Marg Friesen, minister of health for the Métis Nation Saskatchewan. (goaliegirlmom31/Twitter)

Tait said the Bourassa being put on leave is "bittersweet," because she and her colleagues had not "set out to confirm that Carrie Bourassa wasn't Indigenous."

"We set out to find out if she wasn't dishonest, and we set out as researchers to find out the truth," Tait said.

Tait said she had also suggested to Bourassa in 2018, when the latter was staying at her house, that she should show everyone her genealogy to put all the rumors at ease.

"We were bringing this forward not only because of Indigenous people bringing forward that someone claiming to be Indigenous is not, but also because of academic integrity," she said.

Tait said tenured professors have the responsibility to tell the truth and are held to the highest standards.

"We saw the community mobilizing. The Métis women were mobilizing, that was happening locally here in Saskatoon. It was heartening to see our women mobilize and they were very upset," she said.

Tait said she was initially surprised by the university and CIHR's support for Bourassa, but that their decisions to put her on leave were progress in the correct direction.

"I think the university may have taken a slight misstep. I think they have corrected the misstep. I hope that the investigation will be an investigation that has the involvement of Indigenous people," Tait said.

She said she hopes the investigation committee would be composed of all Indigenous people, including Indigenous lawyers and elders. Going forward, Tait wants a process of trust building among students, faculty and staff at the university.

Raven Sinclair, a professor of social work at University of Regina, told CBC's The Current that when the investigative report came out, "it was really quite shocking" to see the suspicions were "in fact reality."

"It has to do with material gain and advantage of position, power, authority and role. A lot of things come down to money. There must be rewards that start to accrue and those become incentive in themselves to continue with this charade," Sinclair said.

Raven Sinclair said Bourassa's false claims have affected indigenous participation in the economy as she usurped culture and resources from individuals who were on a similar career trajectory as her. (University of Regina)

Sinclair said Bourassa usurped culture and resources from individuals who were on a similar career trajectory.

She said such events affect Indigenous participation in the economy.

"We take those community relations at face value, so when these suspicions come up, it is somewhat contrary to our values of relationality to challenge people. We don't assume somebody's history or stories they share about their experiences are fabrications," she said.

Sinclair said she can track her genealogy back to 10 generations on her mother's side and five on her father's.

"Just saying you are Indigenous isn't acceptable. Saying it came to your dreams, that's just appropriation," Sinclair said.