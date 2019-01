Video

Cold snap hits Manitoba

Most of Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning Sunday and it's forecast to get worse in the coming week with temperatures rivalling the Polar Vortex of 2014. The CBC's Austin Grabish ventured into the deep freeze to see how people are coping.

