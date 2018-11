Audio

Code talkers: How Navajo men played a major role in the United States' efforts in World War II

After the end of World War II, a group of 29 Navajo kept a major secret about their time in the United States Marine Corps. And they kept that secret for more than two decades. They were the original Navajo code talkers, who created a code using English and Navajo, which was used for communication during the war. Their code was never broken.