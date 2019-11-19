Thousands of CN Rail employees head on strike, but talks continue

About 3,200 Canadian National Railway conductors, trainpersons and yard workers went on strike just after midnight ET in a job action that will affect freight services after a deal wasn't reached with the company.

"This is to confirm that over 3,000 conductors, trainmen and yard workers at Canadian National Railway (CN) have officially gone on strike," union spokesperson Christopher Monette said in a statement early Tuesday.

"We'll be issuing a formal statement later. For now, I can confirm that we are still in talks with the company in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement and ending the labour dispute as soon as possible."

Passenger rail services in the country's three biggest cities would not be affected, the union has said.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, the union representing the employees, gave the required 72-hour strike notice on the weekend.

The union had hoped to reach an agreement before the deadline to address safety and scheduling issues.

"Our problem is not with the people in general, but with CN," Monette told reporters on Monday.

The union represents workers at commuter rail services including Go Transit in Toronto, Exo in Montreal and the West Coast Express in Vancouver, where passengers would remain unaffected.

Workers concerned about long hours

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice confirmed Monday there would "not be an impact from this potential strike," but added it was monitoring the situation closely.

CN said before that deadline that it continues to negotiate in good faith and has offered binding arbitration to ensure train services aren't disrupted.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said the federal mediation and conciliation service has been working with the two sides since June and the government is monitoring the situation.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, say they're concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions. They are also fighting against a lifetime cap on prescription drug coverage.

The dispute comes as CN confirmed Friday that it was cutting jobs across the railway as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand.