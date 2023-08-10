Why Maui's deadly wildfires spread so quickly

The wildfires that rapidly swept across Maui this week led to thousands of evacuations, burned-out homes and claimed the lives of at least 36 people.

The fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, ripping through portions of the town of Lahaina, a historic former capital that dates back to the 1700s and has long been a favourite destination for tourists.

It was the latest in a series of extreme weather events around the globe this summer, including the record setting wildfires in Canada.

Experts say climate change is increasing the likelihood of such events. Here's a closer look at the factors that led to the situation in Hawaii.

Dry, hot weather

Hawaii isn't traditionally known as a wildfire hotspot, though researchers have noted a steep increase in recent years.

One study cited deforestation, the abandonment of agricultural lands and the introduction of non-native, fire-prone grasses as factors that have made Hawaii more susceptible to fire.

The precise cause of the fires has not yet been determined, but the U.S. National Weather Service had issued warnings for the Hawaiian Islands for high winds and dry weather, conditions ripe for wildfires.

The vegetation in the lowland areas of Maui were particularly dry this year, after below-average precipitation this spring and summer, experts said.

Ze'ev Gedalof, an associate professor researching forestry and climatology at the University of Guelph, described the wildfires as an "accident waiting to happen."

The natural vegetation is not adapted to wildfire, he said, pointing out that nearly all wildfires in Hawaii are caused by human action.

When a fire does start, he said, "the landscape is ready to burn and people are living in places that are vulnerable to those burns."

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Thousands of residents raced to escape their Maui homes as blazes swept across the island. Experts say dry, non-native grasses made it easier for the fire to spread. (Ty O'Neil/The Associated Press)

The wet season can spur plants like Guinea grass, an invasive species found across parts of Maui, to grow as quickly as 15 centimetres a day and reach up to three metres tall, said Clay Trauernicht, a fire scientist at the University of Hawaii.

When those grasses dry out, it creates a tinderbox that's ripe for wildfire, he said.

"These grasslands accumulate fuels very rapidly," Trauernicht told the Associated Press. "In hotter conditions and drier conditions, with variable rainfall, it's only going to exacerbate the problem."

High winds from Hurricane Dora

Trade winds are a normal feature of Hawaii's climate. They're caused when air moves from the high-pressure system north of Hawaii to the area of low pressure at the equator, at the south of the state.

But Hurricane Dora, which passed south of Hawaii earlier this week, contributed to unusually strong winds that helped spread the fire.

Experts say it exacerbated the low-pressure system and increased the difference in air pressure.

Céline Villeneuve, a Quebecer who lives in Maui, said she got an alert on her phone in the middle of the night.

She wasn't in the evacuation area, with the winds pushing the fire south.

"I woke up because I could smell the smoke. And I went outside and I could see the red sky and the moon was red, and the fire was right there," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"Many of our friends lost their homes … It's just absolutely devastating."

WATCH | Wildfires rip through Maui: Wildfires scorch Maui Duration 0:45 Wind-whipped wildfires have burned homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island.

Climate and fire

Climate change not only increases the fire risk by driving up temperatures, but also makes stronger hurricanes more likely.

In turn, those storms could fuel stronger wind events like the one behind the Maui fires.

In this case, the University of Guelph's Gedalof said, a multitude of factors created a "perfect storm" for a devastating fire.

These satellite images taken Wednesday show before and after views of the impact of wildfires that ravaged the historic town of Lahaina on Maui. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of British Columbia's faculty of forestry, said the situation drives home the idea that nowhere is immune to such extreme events.

"It's leading to these unpredictable or unforeseen combinations that we're seeing right now and that are fuelling this extreme fire weather," Copes-Gerbitz told the Associated Press.