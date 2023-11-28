At COP28 climate summit, there's concern oil and gas lobbyists have too much influence

With tens of thousands arriving in Dubai for the climate talks that begin today, environmentalists and policy experts are expressing concern over the growing presence of fossil fuel lobbyists at the meetings.

COP28 is viewed by climate scientists and activists as a pivotal conference to cutting global greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, after a summer of record-setting heat.

A slew of recent reports has shown a need to quickly transition away from oil and gas toward renewables, or face ever-rising global temperatures.

An analysis from a coalition of advocacy groups found representatives of the fossil fuel industry have been in attendance a total of 7,200 times at the annual United Nations climate talks over the past two decades.

"There is a conflict of interest there," Andréanne Brazeau, a policy analyst with the Montreal-based environmental group Equiterre, said in an interview before heading to Dubai.

"It's a bit like inviting tobacco companies to a health summit."

WATCH | Fossil fuel companies at COP the 'reality we're in,' McKenna says: McKenna says fossil fuel companies at the COP table are the 'reality we're in' Duration 1:48 Featured Video Catherine McKenna, former environment minister and chair of the UN expert group on net-zero emissions, says at the end of the COP28 climate summit, 'We're going to all have to take stock,' and see if they are actually driving action.

Last year, Canada had one of the largest delegations from the fossil fuel sector last year — second only to Russia, according to another analysis by the Associated Press . Eleven representatives from the industry were part of the Canadian delegation.

In all, close to 400 people connected to fossil fuel industries in some way or another attended the climate conference in 2022, a grouping that was larger than all but two of the national delegations sent by countries, according to AP's data analysis of the more than 24,000 participants.

The same analysis also found there are many environmental activists at the meetings — more than 750 last year, though many say they don't hold the same sway.

"Access does not equal influence," said Caroline Brouillette, executive director for Climate Action Network Canada. Brouillette, who is part of the Canadian delegation in Dubai, pointed out it has been a challenge to simply get countries to acknowledge that fossil fuels need to be phased out.

She sees her role, and those of other civil society groups, as attempting to balance out "corporate interest" and keep negotiations on track so that policies that will lead to a reduction in emissions are achieved.

Workers adjust the flag of Canada as they prepare for the start of the COP28 summit on Thursday. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Changes at COP28

COP28 is being overseen by Sultan Al-Jaber, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, one of the world's largest oil producers.

Earlier this week, BBC News reported Al-Jaber had used the climate meetings with foreign governments to make oil and gas deals. (Al-Jabar has strongly denied the report.)

A preliminary list of attendees for this year's event is expected to be released during the meeting, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Global Witness, a U.K.-based environmental watchdog, has tracked attendance in recent years and has noted a steady uptick in oil and gas lobbyists from COP25 onward.

Earlier this year, in the face of growing criticism, the United Nations added a requirement that fossil fuel lobbyists identify themselves as such when registering for the summit, though advocates are skeptical it's enough.

"For something to change radically at COP, it would take a lot more than a disclosure requirement," said Alix Dietzel, a senior lecturer in climate justice at the University of Bristol who has followed the history of the negotiations.

"I think it's more about the structure of how negotiations take place, who can afford to go to COP and how many people they bring and what sway they have at the international level."

WATCH | The state oil executive leading COP28: How an oil CEO ended up in charge of COP28 Duration 6:16 Featured Video The president of this year’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai is also the CEO of the United Arab Emirates national oil company. CBC international climate correspondent Susan Ormiston breaks down how Sultan Al Jaber ended up in the seemingly contradictory role and why some are skeptical he’s the right person to negotiate critical climate targets.

Watered-down language in past meetings

At COP for the first time last year , Dietzel said she was immediately struck by the presence of oil and gas companies in the exhibition area, where wealthy oil-producing nations and companies host gatherings in flashy pavilions.

The influence of oil and gas companies in the closed-door meetings can be more difficult to measure, but can result in softening the language of agreements during negotiations over the final text, she said.

As an example, Dietzel cited the 2021 meeting in Glasgow , where initially there was talk to "phase out" coal power and put an end to new coal power plants, as well as fossil fuel subsidies.

In the end, countries agreed to language calling for a "phase down" of coal power and the commitment to end "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies.

Workers set up ahead of the COP28 UN Climate Summit in Dubai that runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Tens of thousands are expected to attend. (Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press)

"Over the course of those two weeks in those negotiations, the fossil fuel lobbyists in the room who are often part of negotiating teams for countries raised objections," she said.

"It really muddled language where nobody's really committing to anything."

Last year, at COP27, a proposal by India to phase out all fossil fuels that was supported by the U.S. and many European nations, never got on the agenda.

Global fossil fuel subsidies have risen since the Glasgow climate conference from $2 trillion to $7 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund, as governments around the world moved to protect consumers from rising energy prices.

The lobbying begins prior to the meetings themselves, she said, as countries prepare their priorities in the months leading up to the meeting.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has made it clear that a "commitment to phase out fossil fuels" must be the goal this year.

Environmental activists including Greta Thunberg, centre left, have been critical of COP. 'We cannot trust these politicians and we cannot trust the processes of the COPs because the fossil fuel industries are tightening their grip around their processes and dictating their outcomes,' Thunberg said. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

'Range of perspectives' in Canadian delegation

The Canadian delegation will again include representatives from the oil and gas industry, but a spokesperson for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said their participation will be limited.

Canada has no events hosted by oil and gas companies planned at its pavilion, after a presentation last year by the oilsands group Pathways Alliance drew the ire of activists .

"The Canadian delegation benefits from the broad range of perspectives and expertise that it encompasses, reflective of Canada's many and diverse regional perspectives and interests," Guilbeault's spokesperson Kaitlin Power said in an email.

"I hope that these delegates will make a valuable contribution to the fight against climate change, commensurate with the industry's impact in fuelling the climate crisis."

Saskatchewan is also hosting a pavilion , at a cost of $765,000, where it will hold panels by industry leaders.

Kendall Dilling, the CEO of Pathways Alliance, which represents Canadian oilsands companies, is among the Canadian oil and gas executives who will be at the meeting.

"Our presence there is really to signal that we're prepared to be part of the solution," he said in an interview.

"Obviously, oil and gas [and] fossil fuels generally are a major, major part of global emissions, and you can't tackle this problem without tackling that."