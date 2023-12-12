COP28 reaches tentative climate deal calling for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'

After negotiators worked through the night, a new tentative deal has been reached at COP28 which could signal the world's desire to move away from fossil fuels over the next few decades in an effort to address climate change.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries will gather in a public meeting later Wednesday morning in Dubai to vote on the proposed deal.

The latest draft of the new text seen contains much stronger language on fossil fuels compared to a previous version.

Specifically, the text calls for a "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science."

The proposal does not call for a fossil fuel phase out, as some countries and environmental leaders were pushing for.

Still, the proposed agreement would be the first time the words "fossil fuel" are included in a UN climate summit deal.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks to reporters in Dubai late-Tuesday before leaving COP28. (Kyle Bakx/CBC)

"I feel very encouraged," federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters before he left the summit late Tuesday. "I would say much more encouraged than I was [when the first draft was released.]"

He said the original text "did not go far enough when it comes to sending the world a signal that we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."