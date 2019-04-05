News · Live

Climate change and the path forward | Live Q&A

Climate change was top of mind for many Canadians this week. Between a new carbon tax hitting wallets and an eye-opening government report that found Canada is warming faster than the rest of the world and experiencing more extreme weather than ever before. So, what needs to be done — not just to mitigate the changes, but to adapt our lives to what’s already changed? The National co-host, Andrew Chang puts your questions to the panel of experts; Blair Feltmate (University of Waterloo), Catherine Abreu (Climate Action Network), Mark Cameron (Clean Prosperity).

