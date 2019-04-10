News · Audio

Cherry Blossom Dub

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- When winter finally starts to fade, if you live in southern Canada, there's an explosion of colour that signals the imminent arrival of spring... cherry blossoms. They're a symbol of spring time and renewal, and a reminder of the fleeting nature of life. This episode of Reclaimed is all about Indigenous music that migrates and move, like cherry blossom petals blown in the wind to new homelands -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the sounds of winter's last dance, spring's arrival and the global migrations of Indigenous music.

