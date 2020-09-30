Chantal Da Silva
Chantal Da Silva is a Canadian-British journalist who considers Toronto and London home. She typically writes features on immigration, human rights issues and politics.
Latest from Chantal Da Silva
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dufferin and Eglinton area
Paramedics say a male pedestrian has been pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city's northwest end.
Police investigating suspicious incident at University and Queen
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious incident after an "unknown item" was left in the area of University Avenue and Queen Street.
Pride Toronto events to go on as planned with increased security following Orlando attack
"We will march, we will rally." Executive director of Pride Toronto Mathieu Chantelois said Monday this year's Pride Parade will be dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting that killed 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.
'Meet Your Neighbour' project brings strangers together for Ramadan dinner
A project called Meet Your Neighbour is encouraging Muslim families across the province to welcome non-Muslim neighbours to their dinner tables to help break the fast and learn more about Ramadan.
Stop selling off community spaces, parents tell TDSB
Residents near Buttonwood Park say their kids will suffer if the Toronto District School Board moves ahead with its plans to sell off more of its property.
'He's a legend': How Raptors senior advisor Wayne Embry is helping shape team's success
As Raptors fans revel in the wake of an electrifying win Monday night, the team's senior advisor is reflecting on how far the franchise has come.
Capybaras on the loose! The chase is on after dog-size rodents escape High Park zoo
The chase is on as the city of Toronto races to track down two runaway capybaras. The dog-sized rodents broke out of their pens in High Park Zoo Tuesday morning and by the afternoon, already had not one, but two Twitter accounts dedicated to them.
GTA filmmaker says formal apology for Komagata Maru incident long overdue
For one GTA filmmaker, hearing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's formal apology in the House of Commons for the Komagata Maru incident in 1914, was an emotional experience-- and one that's been long overdue.
Expectant moms say Pickering clinic gave them identical 3D ultrasound images
A group of expecting mothers is outraged after receiving identical ultrasound photos from a clinic in Pickering. For more than twenty parents, what they thought was their first glimpse of their babies, was actually a generic printout of someone else's child.
New plan could see 525 km worth of bike routes across Toronto's busiest streets
A new 10-year plan proposed by city could see bike lanes rolling out across eight of Toronto's busiest streets.
'No Name' most popular cat name in Toronto in 2015
The most popular cat name for 2015 is not a name you'd expect, according to the City of Toronto.
Fort McMurray bride who lost wedding dress in wildfire helped by Torontonians
Torontontonians have come to the aid of a bride-to-be from Fort McMurray, Alta., whose wedding dress was destroyed in the wildfire that is devastating the Alberta community.
Uber's in-app features create job opportunities for deaf drivers
For many Uber users, much the appeal of the ride-hailing service is that most of the transaction is done through an app. But for one Toronto Uber driver, it's about more than convenience. Shafiul Hoque is a deaf driver recruited by the company, who says working for Uber is the first job he's had in a decade.
Ontario Energy Group in court battle with woman with Alzheimer's
A firm facing 142 Consumer Protection Act charges has also been embroiled in a court dispute with a 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease whose son alleges was too unwell to legally enter into a contract with Ontario Energy Group.
Raptors point guard Cory Joseph talks basketball dreams with CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond
Soon, the Toronto Raptors will be back home getting ready for their first round of playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Team point guard Cory Joseph sat down with CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond to talk about how far the team has come so far-- and how the Raptors can bring a championship home this season.
