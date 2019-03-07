Audio

Celebrating International Women's Day

It has been 110 years since the first official International Women's day. 18 years later the first documented all-women's hockey game took place. Women's hockey has seen some remarkable growth since that first game. Manon Rheaume became the first women to compete in an NHL exhibition game playing in goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992. Women's hockey made it's Olympic debut in Nagano in 1998 as the United States defeated Canada for the gold medal. There are now two professional women's hockey leagues. The National Women's Hockey League and the Canadian Women's Hockey League both pay women to play hockey. Despite all the advancement's there is still room to grow. In this episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast, we celebrate women's hockey. All our guests this week have left a significant mark on the game. Margot Page has done it all: played, coached, mentored and is still a huge part of the hockey community. She is also an important piece of the women's hockey historical puzzle. Natalie Spooner is a World and Olympic Champion and is a current member of the Toronto Furies. At this year's All-Star game Kendall Coyne Schofield made history becoming the first woman ever to compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition. She joins Rob to discuss the weekend and how her life has changed since then. And on this week's edition of Ice Level with Sophia Jurksztowicz we revisit a piece she did on a previous episode where she spoke to trailblazer Manon Rheaume.

