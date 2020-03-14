CBC/Radio-Canada and TV distributors make 24-hour news channels widely available

As Canadians face the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the constantly changing situation, CBC/Radio-Canada and the country's TV distributors want to ensure more Canadians have access to the latest trusted information.

We are collaborating to make the public broadcaster's 24-hour news channels, CBC News Network and ICI RDI, more widely available.

CBC News Network is now available to all subscribers on Bell TV, Shaw and Cogeco.

It is also accessible on CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, CBC News app and CBC.ca.

The same is true for ICI RDI, which will be available to all subscribers on Bell TV, Vidéotron and Cogeco.

It will also stream online at ici.radio-canada.ca.

Canadians depend on their public broadcaster as a trusted source of news. We are grateful to the distributors for offering CBC News Network and ICI RDI to more Canadians.