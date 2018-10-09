CBC joins international initiative to boost transparency in news

CBC News added its name Tuesday to a growing list of news organizations around the world that are committed to enhancing transparency and building trust with their audiences.

Other participants in the Trust Project, an initiative housed at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, include the New York Times, the Economist, the Globe and Mail and the Washington Post.

The aim of the project is to establish transparency standards that will help audiences to assess whether news "comes from a credible source," a statement on the project's website says.

For CBC News, it means "implementing a series of trust indicators on our digital properties," general manager and editor in chief Jennifer McGuire said in a statement. "This includes being open about our best practices, labelling our work, publishing author bylines."

A number of news agencies adopted the project's trust indicators last year, including the BBC, dpa news agency in Germany and La Repubblica in Italy. Twenty organizations, including CBC, joined the initiative on Tuesday, increasing the project's reach to an estimated 217 million people a month.

Some examples of trust indicators on CBCNews.ca include:

Linking to our Journalistic Standards and Practices (JSP) at the bottom of story pages.

Author bylines and author pages.

Clear labelling of stories (Analysis, Opinion, etc.).

Corrections policy, including publishing corrections on stories.

Citations and references.

A public report on our diversity.

Methods (on some data journalism stories).

Publishing our newsroom JSP and diversity policies.

Learn more about the Trust Project here.