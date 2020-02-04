News · Live

CBC Asks: What is the black experience in Manitoba?

Does the black experience differ across Manitoba? How has it changed over the years? As we celebrate Black History Month, CBC’s Ismaila Alfa and Ify Chewetelu host a panel on what it means to be black in the keystone province. Panellists include Markus Chambers, Jamie Moses and Chimwemwe Undi.

Social Sharing