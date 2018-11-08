Live

CBC Asks: Children of survivors | Intergenerational trauma of residential schools

Join CBC Yukon for a town hall meeting looking at the impacts residential schools had on Indigenous families with guest host, Sharon Shorty. You will hear from an experienced panel including: Joe Migwans– FN Cultural Counsellor for men and families Teagyn Vallevand– Co-founder of Youth for Lateral Kindness Davida Wood– Director of First Nations Initiatives at Yukon college Mark Rutledge– Anishinabe 60’s Scoop Survivor