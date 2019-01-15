Audio

Caroline Ouellette on the future of women's hockey

Caroline Ouellette's hockey career is beyond impressive. The Montreal athlete is one of the very few in history to bring home gold medals from four consecutive Olympic games. Caroline's love of the sport extends far beyond her playing years - she coaches and mentors, and runs a network of hockey camps with fellow player Marie-Philip Poulin. Caroline shares her vision for the future of women's hockey with POV host Anastasia Bucsis, and she also describes how it felt to watch her teammates face off against the USA in Pyeong Chang, while sharing a couch with her partner - former team USA player, Julie Chu.