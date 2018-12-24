Skip to Main Content
Carleigh Baker on From the Mouth of the Whale
Audio

Carleigh Baker on From the Mouth of the Whale

Carleigh Baker talks about the book she reads and re-reads at Christmas.
Carleigh Baker talks about the book she reads and re-reads at Christmas. 0:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|