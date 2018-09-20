Skip to Main Content
Canadian Sport Awards: Pre-Show
Before the 41st annual Canadian Sport Awards join us live for the pre-show as host, Anson Henry, takes us through the six nominees for the people's choice performance of the year award. Voting will close at 6:30 PM ET, so tune in and make your voice heard.
