Yeti coolers, gear bags part of joint recall in U.S., Canada

A joint recall of selected Yeti-brand coolers and gear bags involves products sold in Canada.

A Canadian recall notice cites a "potential magnet ingestion hazard" associated with the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler and the SideKick Dry Gear Case.

Consumers in Canada who have purchased these products are urged to stop using them and to contact Yeti Canada regarding a return of the affected merchandise and suggested refunds or replacements.

Yeti Canada can be reached by phone at 1-833-444-3151, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT. Consumers can also go to the Yeti website and visit its product recall page, or email the company at productrecall@yeti.com.

Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Yeti are involved in the recall.

More than 40,000 of the recalled Yeti products were sold in Canada. The U.S. side of the recall involves 1.9 million affected coolers and gear bags.