Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

With less than two weeks until kickoff at the FIFA World Cup, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on its preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making.

The team has only ever qualified once before — back in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are now gearing up to cheer for the national squad as they head into the world's top soccer tournament.

To help Canadians understand the path to the cup, and who might eventually win, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fans, with everything you need to know about the beautiful game — and Canada's chances.

Soccer newbie, here! What basics should I know?

The World Cup takes place every four years. Canada is one of 32 teams who are participating after qualifying in their continental federation's tournament.

Qatar is hosting this year's tournament (it's controversial — more on that later) and will kick off the opening match against Ecuador on Nov. 20.

The World Cup final takes place on Dec. 18, with the winner taking home the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In case you were wondering, there's also a Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand next July — and Canada will be playing.

The Al Thumama Stadium is pictured in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars on new infrastructure for the World Cup. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

How does the competition work?

First, the group stage: The teams are separated into eight groups of four, and will play each team in their own group once. There will be four matches each day over a 12-day period.

In this stage, a win is worth three points, a draw worth one and a loss earns zero points. The top two teams from each group — that is, the teams with the most "points" — will advance to the knockout round.



The knockout round: The remaining 16 teams will play against different groups (for instance, the top team in group A will play the second-top team in group B). Each losing team is eliminated from the tournament until the semifinals, when there are four teams left. Two will advance to the final, while the remaining two will play for third place.

Who is Canada playing against?

Canada is in group F, so will play Belgium (Nov. 23), Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1) in the group stage.

For the soccer uninitiated, that's three tough match-ups: Belgium is currently second in FIFA's men's rankings, Croatia lost the 2018 World Cup final to France, and Morocco was undefeated in their World Cup qualifying run.

So, we're not going to win the World Cup?

Experts say probably not — but don't let that get you down.

Remember: this is Canada's second ever World Cup. In 1986, the team lost all three games, without scoring a single goal.

Canada's team sings the national anthem ahead of a friendly match against Qatar in Vienna on Sept. 23. (Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

"The benchmark of success, in some ways, is a goal … If they get a win, that would be enormous," said soccer writer Chris Jones, who will be in Qatar covering the World Cup for CBC Sports.

"If Canada gets out of the group [stage], that's incredible, like, that's our version of winning the World Cup."

Who's likely to win, then?

Bookmakers are favouring Brazil to win the tournament, followed by Argentina, who hasn't won the cup since 1986.

France, the 2018 champs, are third favourite, followed by England, whose fans are praying for their first World Cup title since 1966.

Brazil is the bookmakers' favourite to win the World Cup. The team's captain, Neymar, is pictured in Rio de Janeiro on June 23, 2021. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)

Tell me more about the Canadian team. Who should I name-drop?

Star midfielder Alphonso Davies is one of the world's best young soccer players. Fans were left worried after the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring strain while playing for Bayern Munich over the weekend, but the club told CBC News that Davies' participation in the World Cup "is not at risk."

Tajon Buchanan, 23, is also a rising international star who plays for Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. "This is a very exciting player. This is a guy who opposing defenders absolutely loathe dealing with because he's so quick," said soccer journalist John Molinaro, a CBC contributor and the founder of TFC Republic.

Captain Atiba Hutchinson is overcoming a long injury to play in his first World Cup. At 39, it's also set to be his last. "From an emotional perspective, it'll be fun to see him [play]," said Andi Petrillo, host of CBC Sports' Soccer North.

Also keep an eye out for defensive midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and forward Jonathan David who are both heading to Qatar from standout seasons in Europe. "If you had to place a bet on which Canadian man was going to score the first goal in World Cup history, I think Jonathan David is a really good bet," Jones said.

You mentioned there's controversy around this World Cup. Tell me more?

There are several, including the heat, Qatar's human rights record, Iran's participation and, as has become the World Cup norm, corruption allegations involving FIFA.

First, the heat: Expect to see the players sweating in 30 C+ temperatures. The tournament was moved from June-July to November to keep it a bit cooler. But that shift also means many players are coming straight from European and North American soccer seasons, without a break to acclimatize to the heat.

"They are probably going to be a bit more sloppy and slower, so to speak, in their play than if they were in a kind of a perfect thermal situation," said Prof. Stephen Cheung, an expert in environmental stress on human physiology at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

A migrant worker sleeps on a bench in front of Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Oct. 15. Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, including those constructing its World Cup stadiums, has been in the spotlight in the lead-up to the tournament. (Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press)

That heat has also proven deadly for potentially thousands of migrant workers in Qatar, a figure Qatar's government disputes, which brings us to another controversy: Qatar's human rights record.

Same-sex relationships are criminalized in the host country, with LGBTQ+ people facing arbitrary arrest and abuse from security forces, according to Human Rights Watch.

Then there's Iran's participation: in recent days, Ukraine and international activists have called on FIFA to ban Iran from taking part due to its role supplying weapons to Russia, as well as its crackdown on activists.

FIFA has responded by telling teams to "focus on the football", rather than human rights issues, at the same time as the football organization continues to be dogged by corruption allegations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently wrote to the 32 teams participating in the World Cup, urging them to 'focus on the football,' rather than human rights issues in Qatar. Infantino is pictured in Managua, Nicaragua, in August. (Inti Ocon/The Associated Press)

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that FIFA officials took bribes in exchange for awarding Qatar the hosting rights back in 2010. It's just one of many such accusations levelled against FIFA and its leadership in recent years.

Yikes. OK. Anything else I should be watching for?

Two huge names in soccer are (probably) playing their final World Cup: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neither has ever won the World Cup, so hoisting the trophy during their final tournament would be a massive deal for either captain — and their country's fans.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Argentina's Lionel Messi are likely playing their final World Cup. Neither has won the trophy during their career. The pair are pictured playing for European clubs in Barcelona on Dec. 8, 2020. (Albert Gea/Reuters)

Any tips for my World Cup viewing schedule?

You can view the schedule so far here. Unfortunately for Canadian fans, World Cup kickoff times are between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET, which could make it challenging to tune in on a workday (especially from a bar), unless your boss is also a soccer fan.

Finally, am I supposed to say soccer or football?

Although Canada, the U.S. and Australia call the game "soccer," the World Cup is officially a "football" competition, and FIFA is short for Fédération Internationale de Football Association. You can keep calling it soccer if you want — just be prepared for other teams' fans to correct you.

