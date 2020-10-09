Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The latest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce on Friday more federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau revealed plans for the "big announcement" Thursday night as he took part in a virtual, cross-country town hall with people who run or volunteer at food banks.

As a second wave of the pandemic sweeps the country and with the approach of Thanksgiving and Christmas, he predicted that food banks will be under more pressure to feed those who can't afford groceries or are afraid to venture outside their homes to get them.

During the height of the first wave back in April, the federal government gave $100 million to national, regional and local organizations that work to alleviate food insecurity, including Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army and Community Food Centres Canada.

Trudeau is expected to announce another similar infusion of funds to help such groups continue to meet demand, which has exploded during the pandemic, along with unemployment.

Food bank volunteers help sort donations to hand out at a community centre in Vancouver in April. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

During the town hall, Trudeau was thanked profusely and repeatedly for the first instalment and heard stories about how food banks have used the funds to find creative ways to help more people, even as the pandemic has caused a shortage of volunteers and food supplies.

"I'll give you guys a sneak preview," Trudeau told food bank workers.

"I'll be making a big announcement tomorrow about more supports that you should stay tuned for. But I know that the work you're doing is incredible. We need to make sure that you have the tools to keep being able to say 'yes' when people ask for help."

What's happening in the rest of Canada

As of 10:15 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had 176,498 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 148,232 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,562.

Ontario reported 939 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — its highest-ever daily number of new cases, and the second day in a row the province is seeing record-breaking daily figures.

The update has prompted Premier Doug Ford's cabinet to hold an emergency meeting to consider tighter measures to try to contain the virus's spread.

This comes as the provinces experiences a spike in new COVID-19 ICU admissions. The latest available one-day tally for Ontario ICUs showed eight new patients across the province by end-of-day Wednesday, a high the province's hospitals haven't hit since June 4.

The data follow weeks of publicly reported provincial numbers showing a growing number of Ontarians are hospitalized with the viral disease, which has prompted alarm among clinicians at several already-overflowing hospital sites.

In Quebec, which together with Ontario accounts for 80 per cent of recent cases in Canada, nearly all municipalities between the Montreal region and the Quebec City area along the St. Lawrence river are now considered red zones.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday new, stricter measures will soon be enacted, along with police checkpoints to protect other zones, such as the Lac Saint-Jean region.

People make their way along on St. Catherine Street in Montreal on Thursday, as Quebec reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Alberta reported 364 new cases of COVID-19, its highest new-case count ever, and two new deaths Thursday.

With three-quarters of all new cases in the province — 276 — in Edmonton, the chief medical officer of health introduced new voluntary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is recommending all private gatherings in Edmonton be limited to 15 people, that masks be worn in all indoor work settings except when employees are at their desks and that people limit their cohort groups to three.

British Columbia crossed a threshold with more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, as it announced 110 new cases and one additional death from the disease on Thursday.

Despite the high number of new cases being confirmed every day in recent weeks, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said B.C. is beginning to flatten the curve of infection once again. The rate of growth for the active caseload has begun to drop while testing ramps up significantly.

Manitoba recorded some of its highest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, with both its one-day case jump and test positivity rates seeing their second-highest levels ever.

People line up outside the Thunderbird House COVID-19 test site in Winnipeg earlier this week. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

The province announced 67 new cases of the illness, 57 of which were in Winnipeg, which two weeks ago was moved to the orange, or "restricted," level under the province's pandemic response system.

The province's five-day test positivity rate saw a spike to three per cent, with the rate in Winnipeg alone at 3.3 per cent.

In Atlantic Canada, an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Moncton, N.B., is raising concerns about transmission of the virus inside the Atlantic bubble.

WATCH | Keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible, says N.B.'s health officer:

Keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible, celebrate outside if weather permits, says N.B.'s health officer 1:44 Mandatory masks in New Brunswick begin today. And with an outbreak in the Moncton area as well as cases in the Campbellton area, residents are asked to keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible and celebrate outside if weather allows, says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell. 1:44

New Brunswick officials on Wednesday confirmed 17 new cases linked to the Manoir Notre-Dame special care home in Moncton, where 13 residents, four staff and two family members tested positive.

In the North, Northwest Territories announced that travellers and employees will be required to wear a mask while inside the territory's airport terminal buildings, starting next Tuesday.

The territory also says that until further notice, only passengers, employees and service staff are permitted inside Northwest Territories' airports.

What's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at more than 36,577,000. More than 1,062,000 million people have died, while more than 25,486,000 have recovered.

In the Americas, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week.

WATCH | Epidemiologist on risks of Trump returning to campaign trail:

Certain risk for Trump returning to campaign trail, says epidemiologist 3:20 It's very hard to give someone a full clean bill of health after contracting COVID-19, and U.S. President Donald Trump presents a certain risk as he prepares to attend rallies on the campaign trail, says epidemiologist Christopher Labos. 3:20

Trump, who announced he had been infected with the coronavirus on Oct. 2 and spent three nights in a military hospital receiving treatment, said late Thursday he was feeling "really good," and with a doctor's blessing, aimed to campaign in Florida and Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force said she is concerned about the uptick in coronavirus cases in the Northeast.

In Brazil, which on Wednesday hit the five-million mark in coronavirus cases, the health ministry reported 27,750 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 5,028,444. Deaths rose by 729 to 148,957.

In Europe, Spain's Socialist-led government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid, one of Europe's worst COVID-19 hot spots, after a court had struck down the measures, state TV said.

Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid on Wednesday. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

The move escalates a standoff between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government and the conservative-led Madrid regional chief who believes the curbs are illegal, excessive and disastrous for the local economy.

Coronavirus infections in Slovakia have hit a record high for the third straight day, reaching almost 1,200 in a day for the first time. Slovakia has had 16,910 reported cases since the start of the pandemic, with 57 deaths.

In reaction to the record numbers, the government announced Friday that it will deploy 267 service members to help health authorities with contact tracing, conduct tests and distribute protective equipment.

In Asia, Sri Lankan health authorities worked Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas.

Sri Lankan health officials take swab samples from employees of the Colombo municipal council to test for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Eranga Jayawardena/The Associated Press)

The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, which led to finding a cluster centred around a garment factory in densely populated Western province.

China announced on Friday it has joined the COVAX vaccine program backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), giving a major boost to an initiative shunned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As many as 171 nations have joined the program to back equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for rich and poor countries alike. Participants include about 76 wealthy, self-financing ones, but neither the U.S. nor Russia.

China, where the virus was first reported late last year, is also in talks with the WHO to have its domestically made vaccines assessed for international use.