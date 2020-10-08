Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

Ottawa is lifting COVID-19 cross-border travel restrictions for a wider range of family members as of Thursday, which means some Canadians will soon be able to reunite with loved ones outside the country after being separated for months.

The changes, announced on Oct. 2, will allow for the entry of certain extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, including couples who have been dating for at least a year and their children, as well as grandchildren, siblings and grandparents.

The government said it would also consider "potential limited release from quarantine" for some visitors.

Visits will be permitted for these classes of travellers on compassionate grounds such as terminal illnesses, critical injury or death.

Details on which members of an extended family qualify for the newly announced exceptions and the conditions that have to be met to secure a compassionate exception will also be released later Thursday.

Chart (CBC)

Meanwhile, officials in Ontario, one of the provinces hardest hit by the coronavirus, continue to stress that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with only members of your own household.

Dr. Jeff Kwong, a professor of family medicine and public health at the University of Toronto, warned of a "runaway train" of COVID-19 cases if some weekend gatherings become superspreading events once infected attendees return to their homes, schools and workplaces.

While Ontario officials are encouraging household-only celebrations for Thanksgiving, they add that people who live alone can pair up with one other household.

WATCH | Canadians confused by advice on Thanksgiving gatherings:

Canadians confused by advice on Thanksgiving celebrations 1:57 Canadians are trying to decipher confusing advice from public health officials about what kind of gathering, if any, is appropriate and safe for Thanksgiving. 1:57

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said residents let their guard down on previous holidays, such as Labour Day weekend, which led to increased cases.

But there are several stark differences between those earlier festivities and Thanksgiving, Kwong said.

Unlike the long weekend holidays of spring and summer, Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated indoors given the colder weather. Also, it often marks the first time college and university students return home from campus, and it now falls against a backdrop of already-rising cases.

What's happening in the rest of Canada

As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 173,123 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 145,666 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,541.

In Quebec, one of the province's most prominent advocates of the QAnon conspiracy movement, which spreads falsehoods about COVID-19, has been kicked off Facebook.

The page belonging to Radio-Québec, a media outlet with 77,000 followers on Facebook, was taken down on Wednesday, Facebook Canada said. Several other smaller pages that circulate QAnon content in Quebec disappeared from the site as well.

Facebook announced on Tuesday it would remove any group or page that openly identifies with QAnon, regardless of whether they promote violence.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the province is pushing the federal government for access to new rapid COVID-19 tests in preparation for winter conditions that could cause delays transporting swabs to centralized labs in other parts of the country.

Ottawa announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement to buy more than 20.5 million of the Panbio COVID-19 antigen tests in the coming weeks.

WATCH | The limits and advantages of rapid COVID-19 tests:

How accurate are rapid COVID-19 tests? 8:33 Canada has approved and purchased two different kinds of rapid COVID-19 tests. While they may not be as accurate as the tests that are currently in use, experts say they can play an important role in stopping the spread of the virus. 8:33

On Wednesday, N.L. Health Minister John Haggie said the tests would be ideal for isolated communities, particularly those that rely on flights and ferries, in harsh winter months.

In Saskatchewan, an elementary school in Regina has been closed until Oct. 19 after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division said the closure of Marion McVeety school is to allow for two weeks to pass before students and staff are in the building again. The division said the person who tested positive was a staff member who was last at the school on Oct. 2.

In Alberta, a Calgary company signed an agreement with the province to manufacture more than 40 million medical masks for Alberta Health Services.

The $60-million contract will see Orpyx Medical Technologies produce the masks over two years under the auspices of the province's Bits and Pieces program, which sought local organizations and companies that could provide goods and services to support Alberta's response to the pandemic.

What's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at more than 36.2 million. More than one million people have died, while more than 25.2 million have recovered.

In Europe, Gilead Sciences Inc. said on Thursday it has agreed to sell the continent up to 500,000 courses of its antiviral drug remdesivir, as the continent shores up supplies of one of only two drugs approved to treat COVID-19 patients ahead of the winter.

The deal will cover purchases of the drug for the next six months for 37 countries: the 27-nation European Union, Britain, six Balkan countries and the other European Economic Area countries — Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Several European countries have said they are experiencing shortages of the drug, whose global stock has been secured almost entirely by the United States, raising concerns about how to contain a second wave of infections.

WATCH | Canada approves remdesivir, but COVID-19 treatment in short supply:

Remdesivir approved as COVID-19 treatment in Canada, but it’s in short supply 1:57 Health Canada has approved remdesivir as the country’s first COVID-19 treatment, but there are concerns about the drug’s availability after the U.S. bought up most of the manufacturer's supply. 1:57

In the Americas, the U.S. Marine Corps said its No. 2 officer, Gen. Gary Thomas, had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second senior military official to do so this week. Thomas, the marines' assistant commandant, is suffering mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, it said.

Nearly all the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including its chairman, army Gen. Mark Milley, are in quarantine after attending top-level meetings last week with Thomas and the Coast Guard's No. 2 official, Admiral Charles Ray, who tested positive on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mexico reported 4,580 new cases, pushing its national tally to almost 800,000, while Brazil passed the mark of five million confirmed cases.

In Asia-Pacific, a South Korean man accused of lying to authorities about his job and whereabouts during a coronavirus tracing probe was sentenced to six months in prison.

The country reported 69 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, most of them in the Seoul region area where health workers are struggling to track transmissions tied to hospitals, churches, schools and an army unit.

Workers in protective gear spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

Indonesia reported a record high of 4,850 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 320,564.

In Africa, the coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 per cent contraction in sub-Saharan African economies and could push 40 million Africans into extreme poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia was expected to announce a curfew in the capital after the governors of four provinces that make up greater Tunis called for action to halt a surge in infections.