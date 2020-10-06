The latest:

Contact tracing efforts are being ramped up in an effort to curb surging transmission rates in some of Canada's COVID-19 hot spots, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promising more federal support and Quebec becoming the latest province to join the COVID Alert app.

Trudeau said Monday that the government has signed agreements with Alberta, Ontario and Quebec to provide federal employees to help with contract tracing in coronavirus hot spots.

Contact tracers advise those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to self-isolate or get tested to mitigate the spread of the virus. Delays in reaching out to them can interfere with the efficacy of contact tracing.

WATCH | What it's like being a contact-tracing COVID-19 detective:

An inside look at Canada’s COVID-19 detectives 3:43 The National’s Adrienne Arsenault spends a day with contact tracers in London, Ont., who help figure out where someone caught COVID-19 and determine who else may be at risk. 3:43

"Contact tracing is extremely effective in terms of tracking down cases, especially if it's done in a very timely manner," Trudeau said. "Once you start getting into backlogs, apparently, it becomes more difficult to have contact tracing be as effective."

Trudeau said 500 public servants will be on hand to support Ontario's tracing efforts, with 30 tracers specifically assigned to the city of Ottawa.

The public health unit there has warned that its health-care system is at a breaking point, with dozens of new cases being reported each day, each with a list of possible contacts to track down.

Meanwhile, a smartphone app designed to bolster contact tracing is being rolled out in more provinces.

Quebec has joined the COVID Alert app, becoming the sixth province to do so after Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have committed to joining in the coming days, leaving B.C. and Alberta as the only remaining provinces with no immediate plans to activate the federal government-administered digital tool.

The app, which has been downloaded more than 3.3 million times since it was launched July 31, allows users to report a positive coronavirus test and alert others of a potential exposure.

At least 800 users across the country have reported a positive test through the tool. Most of the reporting has so far come from Ontario, which was the first province to activate the app. Federal officials have said the more users install it, the more effective it will be.

WATCH | Quebec's premier says COVID Alert is safe to use:

Legault urges Quebecers to use COVID Alert app 1:52 Premier François Legault says the situation is critical and the COVID Alert app is a safe tool to help trace exposure to the virus. 1:52

But there have been calls for the federal government to authorize more features to increase the app's potential effectiveness, such as allowing users — or even public health officials — to be told how frequently people are spending extended periods in close contact with others. The prolonged exposure is considered a driver of coronavirus transmission.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently said the province is working with federal officials "to make some adjustments that will meet our needs" before adopting the app.

Health Canada hinted last week at two potential additions to come, while stressing its priority remains for all provinces and territories to join and allow residents to report a positive test through COVID Alert.

What's happening in the rest of Canada

As of 8:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 168,962 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 142,334 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,504.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health has warned that the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Edmonton could lead the province to impose additional measures to bring down the level of transmission.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said one of the factors leading to the climbing numbers in the city is that some Edmontonians — 11 per cent of active cases — are attending work or social gatherings while symptomatic and awaiting test results.

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks down the empty streets of downtown Edmonton in March. The city has seen a surging number of COVID-19 cases. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"This is a significant risk and is one of the factors causing our case numbers to rise," she said. "I want to be clear: if you are sick, you need to stay home."

According to the province's data, between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, there were 714 new cases in the Edmonton zone, compared to 502 new cases in all other zones combined.

On Monday, the province reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last three days and 578 new cases of the virus.

In Manitoba, 51 new confirmed cases were announced on Monday, with the province's public health chief saying patients as young as 17 years old have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The province has also seen patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s admitted to intensive care units, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference.

Public health officials also announced new restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of the disease. Starting Oct. 7, restaurants and bars in the Winnipeg area under the orange pandemic response level will have to stop serving alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

What's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at more than 35.5 million. More than 1,040,000 people have died, while over 24.7 million have recovered.

In the United States, President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House on Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

WATCH | Trump downplays COVID-19 after leaving military hospital:

Trump downplays COVID-19 after leaving hospital 3:13 U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to the White House, still sick with COVID-19, after checking out of hospital but continuing to downplay the virus in a tweet and video statement. 3:13

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Trump's message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested the president's own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease, which has also infected his wife and several White House aides, including new cases revealed on Monday.

India has registered 61,267 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily increase since Aug. 25.

The country with nearly 6.7 million reported infections has had the highest single-day increases in the world for nearly 45 days. The last three weeks, however, have seen a gradual decline.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also reported 884 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 103,569.

India has the second-highest number of reported infections and is on track to exceed the caseload in the United States within weeks.

A man prays next to the grave of his relative, who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi on Tuesday. India's death toll from the virus now stands at more than 103,000. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

India's recovery rate is more than 84 per cent, one of the highest in the world, with nearly 5.7 million people having recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

Fifteen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines are underway across the African continent, according to a comment published in the journal Nature by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five trials are occurring in South Africa and four in Egypt, with a single trial each in Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Students take part in lessons at Herentals school in Harare, Zimbabwe, last week as the country's schools partly reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

African nations have teamed up to combat the pandemic, with painful memories of millions of Africans dying in the decade it took for affordable HIV drugs to become available on the continent.

"Africa has ended up at the end of the queue every time" in the race for disease therapies, the Nature comment said. But COVID-19 has jolted the African Union into jointly pursuing vaccine trials and even vaccine manufacturing.