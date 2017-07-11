Trudeau urges Canadians to follow local health guidelines on Halloween festivities

The latest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to adhere to local health guidelines when considering how to celebrate Halloween next week.

The question of how to handle the spooky evening is top of mind for many parents who are trying to assess a patchwork of regional health advice, guidance and stern warnings against trick-or-treating.

Health authorities in Ontario have advised against it in the hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa.

But Quebec Premier François Legault has said the pastime can go ahead if participants wear face masks and head out with family rather than friends, even though the province is Canada's viral epicentre.

Trudeau acknowledged the difficulty involved in forgoing Halloween.

"We know that it's not easy, and it's frustrating," he said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, all of us are having to make sacrifices of different types, particularly kids."

The prime minister's own children will likely be staying home, given Ottawa's Stage 2 designation.

"A friend of mine suggested that maybe we could do an Easter-style treasure hunt for candy throughout the house and yard, and that's something that we're also reflecting on," Trudeau said.

"I think families will be creative in how they respond to giving their kids as fun a holiday as we can while always listening to public health officials and respecting local guidelines."

The COVID-19 death toll has continued its grim march over the last few days, nearing 10,000 in Canada as severe illness caused by the pandemic rises and hospitalizations ramp up, the country's top physician said Tuesday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday 3,289 new cases were reported, 27 per cent of which came from Quebec and 25 per cent from Ontario.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 203,153 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 171,353 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,792.

In British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the province is in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberta also saw a record high in active cases on Monday, with 3,138 reported. The previous record of 3,022 goes all the way back to April 30 at the peak of the first wave.

Saskatchewan reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, its highest-ever single-day increase. With 398 COVID-19 cases in the province that are considered active, it also marked the third day in a row the province has set a new record high for active cases.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe, left, is seen wearing a face mask during a news conference in Saskatoon on Tuesday. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Manitoba reported 110 new cases and declared an outbreak at a Winnipeg high school on Tuesday. The announcement comes as the province reversed a decision to close beverage rooms, which are bars within licensed hotels, for two weeks as part of tougher new pandemic restrictions that took effect in the Winnipeg area Monday.

Ontario reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second-most on a single day since the virus began a resurgence in the province in mid-August. The number of active infections stands at 6,237, an all-time high.

A person wearing a face mask in seen in Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday. (Nathan Denette/The Associated Press)

Quebec reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday, as well as seven deaths that occurred at an earlier date. There are 565 people in hospital, including 100 in intensive care.

Prince Edward Island on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19, a female rotational worker in her 20s who travelled outside the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. The province continues to have 11 active cases.

New Brunswick recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with eight additional recoveries.

In Yukon, the territory's government has announced $2.88 million in new funding to help save hotels and rental cabins from bankruptcy this winter, giving business owners up to $400 per room each month until 2021. Visits to Yukon by road and air have declined more than 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest Territories hosted a fiscal update on Monday in which the finance department said the territory lost approximately 4,000 jobs this year due to COVID-19, mostly in the service sector.

What's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at more than 40.4 million. More than 1.1 million people have died, while more than 27.7 million have recovered.

In Europe, London's Heathrow Airport has launched a rapid coronavirus test service for passengers. The pre-departure tests, which aim to provide results in an hour, will be offered to those flying to Hong Kong and Italy from the British capital.

The saliva swab costs 80 pounds ($135 Cdn) and can return results quickly because they don't need to be sent to a laboratory.

In Asia, Iran has reported a single-day record of more than 5,000 coronavirus cases, with hospitals in the hard-hit capital of Tehran overflowing. The increase comes after Iranians packed cafes and restaurants at vacation spots during recent national holidays and the reopening of schools last month.

Iran officials have resisted a total lockdown because they don't want to further weaken an economy already devastated by unprecedented U.S. sanctions.

Africa has seen more than 1.6 million cases and more than 39,000 deaths.

South Africa accounts for almost half of the continent's infections, with more than 700,000 cases and more than 18,000 deaths.

In the Americas, three other countries — Colombia, Mexico and Peru — are expected to surpass the grim milestone of a million confirmed coronavirus cases after Argentina passed that threshold on Monday.

Colombia's major cities have seen a dip, but smaller areas like the department of Caldas in the coffee region are only now reaching a peak; Peru's overall numbers have dropped, but officials recently reported 12 regions are spiking back up; and Mexico, likewise, has seen a rise in a quarter of all states over the last week.

