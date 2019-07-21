Woman, 63, dies in skydiving incident in eastern Ontario: police

Provincial police say a woman has died after a skydiving incident in eastern Ontario.

Investigators say they were called to the scene of the incident near Gananoque, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

They say a 63-year-old woman from Ennismore, Ont., died at the scene.

Paramedics took a 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released their names.

Provincial police say they'll continue to investigate the incident and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.