3 Winnipeg police vehicles rammed during pursuit of stolen car

The Winnipeg police helicopter tracked a stolen vehicle during a chase through Winnipeg's Tuxedo neighbourhood Friday night after the vehicle's driver rammed a police cruiser near Academy Road.

A sedan without a rear licence plate and a plate dangling from the front was spotted by police near the intersection of River Avenue and Osborne Street around 8:25 p.m. The vehicle matched the description of one stolen on March 16, which had spotted two hours earlier, according to a Sunday news release.

Police said the vehicle was being driven recklessly, and drove off, starting a 13-kilometre chase that lasted about 30 minutes, public information officer Cst. Jay Murray said Sunday.

"Thirty minutes is is quite long," he said, calling the length of the chase "rare."

A bystander told officers the sedan had been driven the wrong way down Stradbrook Avenue, and police found it travelling westbound on Wellington Crescent. Police confirmed the vehicle was the one reported stolen earlier in the month.

Police said the three people in the car "tried to bail" near Academy Road, but police had contained the area.

The driver of the vehicle then rammed a police vehicle, nearly striking an officer, and then drove off.

"It can be a very volatile dynamic situation," Murray said. "In a lot of these situations adrenaline is pumping for those officers, and you really have to resort to your training and trust your training in order not to to make any mistakes or decisions that could put somebody in harm.

"So it's very tough situation."

Police again located the sedan on Grant Avenue, and called in the helicopter to track it. The helicopter tracked the sedan as it fled through Assiniboine Park and Tuxedo areas.

Sedan severely damaged

Police set up devices to deflate tires, but the sedan's driver continued as the tires started to disintegrate.

The sedan made its way to a parking lot in Tuxedo's industrial area, and rammed two more police cruisers.

The severely damaged stolen car stopped near the intersection of Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.

"It really required a lot of a lot of resources to bring this vehicle to a stop. AIR1 was instrumental in helping us track this vehicle. It allows our officers to back off," Murray said.

The three individuals inside the vehicle were arrested and taken into custody.

A 36-year-old Winnipeg woman was charged with four counts of assaulting a peace officer and a trio of other charges. She was also processed for an outstanding arrest warrant, which included charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.

A 17-year-old girl and another 36-year-old woman are also facing charges.