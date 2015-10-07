Crews fighting Zalev Brothers fire, flames in scrapyard and building

Windsor fire crews are fighting a fire at Zalev Brothers, in the scrap yard and the building, off Howard Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway.

There are "two large vegetation fires" on the property and a fire in a scrap building, according to a tweet from Windsor fire.

At this point, there are no injuries reported, Windsor fire says. The fire department is also not aware of any hazardous materials of any sort at this point.

Windsor police have been called to control traffic near the area.

Police say crews are stationary on Grand Marais Road W.