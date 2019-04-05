Cutting torch caused scrap yard blaze
A cutting torch ignited vegetation and the fire was spread quickly by high winds.
Damage around Zalev Brothers estimated at $20,000
A Windsor scrap yard fire has been deemed accidental.
Zalev fire accidental caused by a cutting torch igniting some vegetation, fire spread due to winds, one building on site damaged approx $20,000, no injuries. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Three different patches of grass caught fire at Zalev Brothers Wednesday afternoon.
Located just off Howard Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway, the fires were extinguished within a few hours.
No injuries were reported, but one building was damaged. Officials estimate the damage to be around $20,000.
A cutting torch ignited vegetation, and the fire spread quickly because of high winds.
