Cutting torch caused scrap yard blaze

A Windsor scrap yard fire has been deemed accidental.

Zalev fire accidental caused by a cutting torch igniting some vegetation, fire spread due to winds, one building on site damaged approx $20,000, no injuries. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Three different patches of grass caught fire at Zalev Brothers Wednesday afternoon.

Located just off Howard Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway, the fires were extinguished within a few hours.

No injuries were reported, but one building was damaged. Officials estimate the damage to be around $20,000.

A cutting torch ignited vegetation, and the fire spread quickly because of high winds.