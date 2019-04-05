Skip to Main Content
Cutting torch caused scrap yard blaze
Windsor

A cutting torch ignited vegetation and the fire was spread quickly by high winds.

Damage around Zalev Brothers estimated at $20,000

Windsor fire officials responded to what was a two-alarm fire at Zalev Brothers scrap yard. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A Windsor scrap yard fire has been deemed accidental. 

Three different patches of grass caught fire at Zalev Brothers Wednesday afternoon.

Located just off Howard Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway, the fires were extinguished within a few hours. 

No injuries were reported, but one building was damaged. Officials estimate the damage to be around $20,000.

A cutting torch ignited vegetation, and the fire spread quickly because of high winds.

