South Walkerville residents frustrated over bumpy Ypres Avenue

The eastbound side of Ypres Avenue in Windsor was resurfaced just months ago in the fall, but drivers say the many dips in the road make for a bouncy ride.

"It's horrible, too bumpy. I thought it was going to be all nice and smooth, and it is in some spots, but it's horrible... actually Lincoln [Road] to Walker [Road] is pretty bad," said Jennifer Lachapelle, who lives on Ypres near Lincoln.

Last year, the westbound side of Ypres underwent a $4.6-million watermain project and re-construction. It finished in late fall and the eastbound side was milled and paved.

Moustafa Yahfoufi drives his young son to Hugh Beaton school along Ypres, but when he first noticed the bumps he thought there was something wrong with his truck.

"They did a terrible job. I don't know what they did but it didn't turn out good. It's not smooth at all," said Yahfoufi.

"I thought that I had a flat tire, so I pulled over and I looked at my tire and I'm like, No, it's not my tires, so I kept driving and then I thought, Oh, maybe it's my shocks. And then I talked to my neighbour and he said to me, 'You drive down Ypres lately?'" said South Walkerville resident Mark McKenzie.

South Walkerville resident Mark McKenzie says many people are complaining about the condition of Ypres Avenue. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

McKenzie has complained to the city about the condition of the road and said several South Walkerville residents feel the same way.

Phong Nguy, the City of Windsor's operations manager for public works, said water has likely gotten under the old roadbed underneath. He said the city intends to investigate to determine a course of action.

"It's definitely a surprise for us. Normally mill and pave does not do this, but on the odd occasion when the base itself wasn't stable, like in this case, it does," said Nguy.

Cars travelling eastbound on Ypres Avenue in Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Nguy said when the road was constructed many years ago, proper drainage wasn't part of the design. He said they will investigate in the spring and if need be put in drainage in a trench along the curb.

When it comes to smoothing out the road, there are options. They have an infrared method of heating up the pavement to roll it smooth, or a fix could entail milling and paving again.

Nguy said if the contractor is at fault they will be paying for the extra work. However, if the water seepage is naturally occurring the city will cover it.