Youth Wellness Hub launches in Windsor for 'rapid access' to mental health, substance use help

A Youth Wellness Hub promising "rapid access" to mental health and wellness services launched in Windsor Tuesday.

The hub, temporarily located at 3640 Wells Ave. in Windsor, is available to anyone between the ages of 12 and 25 and won't require a referral or have wait times.

It offers services related to addiction use, housing, schooling and employment — all of which are "by youth for youth," said the Canadian Mental Health Association's director of communications Kim Willis.

The site, Willis said, was given funding last year by the provincial government alongside four others. In total, there are 14 Youth Wellness Hubs across the province.

Youth Wellness Committee members Chidera Ikewibe, left, and Olivia Caschera, right, say they have worked on the space since September 2021. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Youth Wellness Committee members Olivia Caschera and Chidera Ikewibe were at the hub's launch Tuesday. Both of them started working on the site in September to get it ready.

"I have personally struggled with anxiety and depression since high school and I was always so afraid to tell anybody," Caschera said.

"I just struggled on my own. I felt really alone and this hub wasn't around when I was in high school, and now that it is, I think people who are struggling the same way that I did, it's an amazing resource for you."

Ikewibe said this sort of location is "definitely" needed in the community.

"I know a lot of people who have tried to access mental health resources in Windsor and a big problem is going on a wait list," she said.

The hub's operations manager Michelle Rocheleau told CBC News the space aims to break any barriers preventing youth from getting access to the services that they need, which is why making it a walk-in clinic is important.

Michelle Rocheleau is the Youth Wellness Hub's operations manager. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We've noticed in Windsor-Essex there's massive wait lists to get services and it's a barrier for a lot of youth in our community so if they're needing immediate access to a counsellor ... they'd have to wait weeks if not months or years depending on what they're needing to access that service and for us we want to make sure it's available immediately so that we can mitigate any risks that are there," Rocheleau said.

The hub is on the hunt for a permanent location and hopes fundraising efforts will allow that to happen. It also hopes to launch satellite sites in the county to help youth outside of Windsor.

The site is being operated in partnership with community services, including Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Maryvale and New Beginnings.