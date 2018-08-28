LaSalle hockey team heading to Toronto to train like the Maple Leafs

The LaSalle Black Wings youth minor hockey team is gearing up to participate in the Ford Drills & Skills program on Thursday — where they'll spend the day at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont., where they'll learn to play hockey like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team's head coach, Darren Gravalese, says it's the young players' positive attitudes throughout a challenging season that makes them so special — and when he learned the team had won a contest to participate in the Drills & Skills training program, he was thrilled.

"Just tears of joy. It's like, this is really what they deserved, and I really can't wait to see them on the ice with the Leafs."

According to a news release from Ford, 16 youth minor hockey teams from across Southern Ontario were recognized overall and have been invited to participate in the program.

In order to qualify for the contest, the team had to do some charitable work and gather enough votes to win the grand prize.

'It's all that's right with junior sports'

"I think this team really kind of took a special place in people's hearts," Gravelese said.

Darren Gravalese says the players maintained a positive attitude despite many losses throughout the season. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Dare I say, I think it's all that's right with junior sports."

He explained that the team didn't win a game for the first two months of the season, but that they kept "grinding" and kept playing. Eventually, the wins came.

"I think that really kind of captured people," he said.

Wanting to go pro

Though they didn't win the championship at the end of the season — they placed fourth overall — he said the team improved a lot, and the players built a lot of character. They even won their division for the Windsor Hockey for Hospice Tournament, where they also raised more than $1,000 for hospice care.

"Going forward, I see them as committed hockey players forever," he said.

The LaSalle Black Wings hockey team is pictured here after the Hockey for Hospice Group E Championship last winter where they won in their division. (Submitted by Darren Gravalese)

Many of the players said they would like to become professional hockey players some day, and they're excited to train and possibly even meet some of the Maple Leafs.

"I was jumping up and down," said player Dermot Tomalty of the moment when he learned his team had won the contest.

"I'm feeling great," said fellow player Reid Gravalese.

"I hope I will do good."

'They deserve it'

On the day of, the players will participate in a variety of skill-building sessions throughout the day, training on the same ice as the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The news release also suggested that some Toronto Maple Leafs alumni might stop by for a visit.

"They deserve it," Darren Gravelese said, proudly.

"It's going to be a very, very busy day for them."