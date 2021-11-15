Youth homelessness in Windsor a 'dark path' says man who pulled through

About a seven minute walk from the Matchette Road entrance of Windsor's Malden Park is a spot nestled among the trees where Michael Nicholls remembers spending long nights.

"It was a dark path," said Nicholls, who recalls those first steps into darkness well.

"[I'm] joyful that I don't have to do this anymore ... some nights were really scary out here."

At 16, Nicholls started stealing alcohol, getting drunk before class, "hanging out with the wrong crowd" and experimenting with drugs. Eventually, he left home.

In the next few months he'd find himself sleeping on the streets or couch surfing.

A decade later, Nicholls looks at the spot in Malden where he spent some troubling nights with gratitude — proud of where he is today. He credits the Windsor Youth Centre for helping him get back on his feet.

Nicholls' story is an example of the roughly 30 Windsor youth who, on an average night, can be found couch surfing or sleeping on the streets, according to data from the Windsor Youth Centre.

The centre's staff added that this number fluctuates each day.

Michael Nicholls reflects on nights he's spent in Malden Park 0:56 Nicholls says there would be a park bench where he and others who were experiencing homelessness would hang out for the night. Sometimes, he says people would pitch tents. 0:56

Though its been a decade since the Windsor Youth Centre began, it's still the only drop-in space for at-risk or homeless youth who need food, activities or wellness programming.

The service is an umbrella program under the Downtown Mission, which is one of Windsor's largest shelters.

Those working at the centre told CBC News that while there's been some improvements over the last decade, the region still has a long way to go to provide the appropriate amount of supports for youth on the street.

"Much the same as it is today, it continues to be a serious problem," said co-founder of the Windsor Youth Centre George Bozanich when asked what youth homelessness looked like when the centre began.

Program manager Donna Roy says there's been many success stories from the Windsor Youth Centre. She highlighted ten of those stories on the centre's Facebook page. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Two years ago, the City of Windsor approved an updated version of its 2014 housing and homelessness master plan

The latest plan identified that youth are "over represented" in Windsor-Essex's homeless population. And yet, they are still under-serviced — requiring quadruple the amount of beds currently available.

A 2020 review of the city's shelter system found that 16 beds are needed.

"I don't know of another city this size that doesn't have emergency shelter for youth," said Donna Roy, program manager at the Windsor Youth Centre.

Why has it taken so long for an emergency shelter?

For now, the Downtown Mission is the only space with a "youth pod," as Roy calls it.

This includes an area with four emergency shelter beds for people aged 16 to 24. Other spots, like the Salvation Army and Welcome Centre, may also take in youth if space is available, but don't have designated spaces or beds for them.

But, according to Roy, research shows that pairing youth with adults can be harmful.

City of Windsor staff told CBC News that the biggest barrier to implementing a youth designated shelter has been "dedicated funding."

Though the city's executive director of housing and children's services Debbie Cercone identifies it as a "gap" she said they are focused on more "long-term" solutions such as permanent housing.

"By trying to house individuals quickly, we're hoping that will be a better solution to addressing their homelessness," Cercone said.

Debbie Cercone, executive director of housing and children's services, says they are focusing on permanent housing spaces that will benefit youth in the long run. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"The purchase and construction of a shelter is expensive and really it doesn't yield really good outcomes for youth to be in a shelter."

In October, the city announced an $8 million dollar shelter for 42 women and families, including women who are ages 16 years and older.

Pandemic setbacks

Despite all the steps forward, such as getting a larger space in 2015 to accommodate more people and adding rehab and parenting programs, Roy said the pandemic has made it more difficult to reach out to youth.

The Windsor Youth Centre used to be in highschools and the South West Detention Centre, but the pandemic has kept them out, she said.

"That real close knit community that we had pre-COVID, its slipped away from us in the last couple of years," she said, adding the organization prides itself on feeling like a "family."

The centre's location on Wyandotte Street East would also typically have tables lining the rooms, but now they can only have about five that are physically distanced.

With winter approaching, Roy said her and her staff worry about another pandemic lockdown or extreme weather events.

"Winter is probably one of the hardest times ever because coming to work and seeing a couple of bodies on the back deck with nothing between them and the snow but a sleeping bag, it's a tough thing to see," she said.

Nicholls in the Windsor Youth Centre kitchen. (Submitted by Michael Nicholls )

Starting new

Nicholls, 26, has been a volunteer at the Windsor Youth Centre for the last eight years. He now has a permanent address to call home and three children.

After a decade of using alcohol, he's also seven months sober.

Despite how far he's come, he worries about ending up back where he was due to the lack of affordable housing.

"It's the most hardest thing I probably did," he said. "Its been a struggle, its been a work in process and it's probably going to still be."

Thinking of Malden Park, Nicholls says he can't wait to re-invent its meaning by creating memories with his children there.

"I'm going to look back and be like well now this is where me and my kids have a better connection," he said, adding he's eager to take them sledding.