Noah's House opens to provide free space, support for Windsor youth struggling with mental health

Four years after losing his best friend, Peter Corio helped debut a youth mental health support space in Windsor to give others a network to lean on during trying times.

After Noah Butcher-Hagell died at the age of 18, his friends and family stepped up to make a change and founded Noah's House — a charity to support other youth struggling with mental health issues.

Corio, the charity's public relations director, said they started raising money in 2017 to open up the youth centre located on Pillette Road.

"[Noah] wanted to be the protector for everybody, he wanted to be the one that had everyone else's back," Corio told CBC News."I think he put a bit of an expectation on himself that 'I have to be the strong one for everybody else so I can't be weak.'

"The reality is, we all get weak."

Noah Butcher-Hagell died at the age of 18 after struggling with mental health issues. His family and friends started Noah's House and debuted a new space to support Windsor's youth. (Submitted by Laura Starling)

In total, Corio said they've had about 20 people work on the space, which is free and open to youth between the ages of 11 and 25.

Equipped with games and activities, the space is meant to be a place where Windsor youth in need of emotional support can gather.

Eventually, Corio said they hope to provide educational workshops on nutrition, career building and mental health strategies.

Inside Noah's House Youth Centre space there are activities, lounge space and games, including a pool table. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Youth centre worker Meg Gregoire joined the team in July and said she help set up the centre by painting, organizing and fundraising.

"What inspired me to join Noah's house was my own struggles with mental health," she said. "There's a need for a place that students and younger individuals can come and feel very welcomed and safe and a place to just hang out or to get in contact with people that can help them or connect them to other resources."

Noah's House Youth Centre worker Meg Gregoire says she helped organize and assemble the space for its open house. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Eventually, Corio said they hope to bring in a youth social worker, but for now it's just a safe environment for people to connect.

"It's just that backbone for everybody and that's kind of what Noah had throughout his life," he said.

"He was the backbone for his friends and his family and that's why I really believe this is really his way of leaving his mark on the world cause this is exactly the impact he wanted to have on people around him."