Young political newcomer gets most votes in Amherstburg election

At 22 years old, Linden Crain's first run at political office garnered him the most votes out of all five councillors elected in Amherstburg on Monday night.

Unofficial results show Crain secured 3,795 votes, roughly 700 more than the councillor candidate who received the second-most votes, Donald McArthur.

In Amherstburg, residents could vote for five councillors from a list of 16 who were running, unlike other municipalities that may be divvied up by wards.

"I wanted to get involved, I wanted to help residents and I also thought it was time for a different perspective on council," said Crain.

By comparison, Crain even secured more votes than the town's new mayor Michael Prue. He beat his opponents by a large margin, with nearly 3,500 votes.

"Having young people, there will be a renewed focus on the needs of youth," said Prue.

"I guess it tells you they're open to change, they want to see a diverse council of all ages, genders and backgrounds," said Crain.

He's excited residents appear to be open to having young people on council "because, I think, we offer so much potential."

Crain completed a business degree at the University of Windsor and is currently pursuing a Master's in business administration. He also sits on two boards in Amherstburg, hosts his own podcast and formerly worked in the office of Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens in communications.

Need for change prompted young mom to run, get elected

Molly Allaire is a 32-year-old mother in Amherstburg and another new, young voice elected as a councillor.

She said what inspired her to run was believing she could improve the municipality and restore amenities she felt were taken away. Allaire doesn't have political experience. She currently works as a caregiver as Seasons Retirement Community in Amherstburg.

"I basically was a disgruntled mother. We lost quite a few amenities in the past year and I got so annoyed I was like 'I could run this town better,'" Allaire said.

To help reach more people and a younger demographic, both used social media heavily during the campaign.

Crain hopes his approach prompted more youth to vote. Now that he's elected, Crain said he hopes to have roundtable discussions with young people in Amherstburg.

"I think it helps to have someone in the position they can relate to," said Crain.

And Allaire said this election is evidence that "change can easily happen."

"I just started running two months and holy cow, I'm taking care of the town now, which is amazing," said Allaire. "You can make so much of a difference just by community involvement."

Both incoming mayor Prue and Crain said they don't want Amherstburg to only be known as a retirement community anymore.

"It will lead to stagnation if we just stay like that. There are so many families coming into Amherstburg and we need to embrace it," said Crain.

Chris Gibb was elected deputy mayor. Peter Courtney and Diane Pouget were the two other councillors elected.