Councils lacking youthful perspective, say candidates who hope to change dynamic

Young candidates running for council seats across Windsor-Essex say they hope to bring a youthful, fresh perspective to municipal politics that's currently lacking.

Municipal elections will take place in Ontario in less than two months, on October 24. The past two elections in Windsor saw voter turnout hovering around 36 per cent. Another political challenge is civic engagement among youth and seeing their names on the ballot.

That's part of the reason Sydney Brouillard-Coyle is running for the Ward 7 seat in Windsor. Seeing the lowest voter turnout ever in the June provincial election was also a big motivator for Brouillard-Coyle.

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle hopes to be the first openly LGBTQ and trans member of Windsor city council.

"My biggest mission in this is to inspire people to get out and vote, to show them that their voice does matter, that they do deserve to have a voice, and hope that they accept for themselves that they deserve to have a voice by engaging this process, by questioning their candidates, raising the issues that matter to them and getting out and voting," said Brouillard-Coyle.

Brouillard-Coyle also hopes to be the first openly LGBTQ and trans person on Windsor city council.

Even though older candidates may bring more political and life experience to the table, Brouillard-Coyle said young people bring a different set of assets.

As someone "who knows what it's like to not be listened to by elected officials and as somebody who navigates this city on transit, all of these things are perspectives that have not been heard on council," said Brouillard-Coyle.

Brouillard-Coyle was a part of the Windsor Regional Youth Council, recently graduated from the University of Windsor with a bachelor of music and is finishing a second degree in women studies. Brouillard-Coyle has also been working at Trans Wellness Ontario for the last few years.

At the age of 11, Brouillard-Coyle said former NDP leader Jack Layton was a big political inspiration.

Gideon Spevak is an 18-year-old running for a councillor position in Kingsville

For 18-year-old Gideon Spevak, who's running for councillor in Kingsville, his political interests started at a young age too. When he was 12, he attended the Ontario Legislative Page Program, which gives students a chance to experience the legislature at a young age.

"My grandma, from the time I was probably four or five, said I used to argue all the time. I used to always try to argue to get what I wanted. And she said, well, he's either going to be a lawyer or a politician and I kind of gave up on the lawyer part. So here we are, I guess," said Spevak.

He also studied political science at the University of Toronto last year. This year though instead of learning from a political textbook he thought he'd jump right into seeking election for himself.

"I've always been really dedicated to my community and to serving my community. Since the age of 10, I was part of the Columbian Squires here, which is the youth organization of the Knights of Columbus and now I am in the Knights of Columbus. So community service has always been something that's been really important to me and that's something I've been trying to," said Spevak.

Bringing a voice to the council table of someone who's young and can't afford to live on their own is important, he added.

Linden Crain, 22, said he hopes to bring a youthful perspective to Amherstburg town council.

Another young county candidate is in a similar situation. Linden Crain, 22, is running for one of five council seats in Amherstburg and lives at home, pointing to the rising cost of rent as well as high housing prices.

He hosts his own online show called Coffee with Crainer, interviewing guests such as St. Clair College president Patti France, Windsor Express owner Dartis Willis as well as WFCU CEO and former Windsor mayor Eddie Francis.

Working inside the office of current Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens also gave him a front-row seat in the political world. Crain said he views Dilkens as a mentor.

Ultimately Crain said he's running to improve the lives of people in Amherstburg and provide a new, young voice at town hall. He looks back at some of his experience at General Amherst High School as student council president that he plans to carry forward should he be elected to Amherstburg town council.

"So that's, you know, helped me learn more about how to represent a group of people. But going into municipal politics, it's obviously much larger. But I think the goal really stays the same is you're helping people."

It's unclear who is the youngest person to ever hold a municipal elected position in Windsor-Essex, as that's not tracked. Neither is the ages of voters in the region.

One reason Crain said young people may be hesitant to run for political office is the intimidation of putting yourself out there to be judged and criticized.

Last week, the public learned the mayors and deputy mayors in LaSalle and Tecumseh have been acclaimed as no one ran against them.

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Milijan previously told CBC News a lack of interest in political office could be partly attributed public scrutiny in a social media age.

The municipal election is set for October 24.