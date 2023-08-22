This family left Yellowknife in massive wildfire evacuations. They've landed safely in Essex County

When the Anderson family left Yellowknife last week, there weren't many people left in the community.

"I walked my dog for the last time, it was like a ghost town," Scarlett said. "I only saw a few people packing their cars, but that was it.

"There was just all grey and smoke. The literal meaning of a ghost town."

Anderson, 14, her sister Iris, 10, and their grandmother Bev Carter left Yellowknife on Thursday amid an evacuation order as wildfires range across the Northwest Territories. They arrived in Harrow, Ont., last week to to stay with extended family.

But it has meant a painful separation for the family: Carter accompanied her granddaughters because their parents, her daughter and son-in-law, have essential jobs that required them to stay behind.

Carter said her daughter stayed in the territory working as a nurse until the hospital was emptied of patients. Her son-in-law is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and is working with firefighters to fend off fires.

"So I took my two granddaughters and we headed south," Carter said.

The journey entailed a flight from Yellowknife to Vancouver, and from Vancouver to Toronto before the family caught the train to Windsor. And it came with little notice: They found out just Wednesday night they'd need to be out of their home less than 48 hours later.

While the family is OK, the girls said with spotty cell service its been tough at times to reach their dad.

"It's been hard. It's been very hard and difficult, especially without my parents being here," Iris said.

"At least mom is safe, at least dad is safe, at least we're safe."

Now that the hospital in Yellowknife has been cleared, Carter said her daughter packed up their van with important items — like boxes of family photos — and drove to northern Alberta with the family pets to stay with friends.

"We were worried about my daughter and my son and son-in-law, and we keep them in our prayers and we're hoping that we will be back soon," Carter said.

Scarlett Anderson shows off a long string of confetti, given to her by her dad after an Alice Cooper concert, that was among the memntos she brought with her from Yellowknife as her family left the area because of wildfires. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

With a suitcase and carry-on each in tow, the family said it was just the essentials that made the cut to fly to Ontario. For each of the girls, that included important mementos: For Scarlett, a ribbon-like decoration from an Alice Cooper concert given to her by her dad; for Iris, a favourite blanket and stuffed animals.

The family said indications so far are that it could be at least a couple weeks before they're back home.

Iris Anderson shows off a favourite blanket and a collection of stuff animals among the mementos she brought with her from Yellowknife last week. The family left the Northwest Territories amid wildfires threatening the city and other communities. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

In the meantime, they're hoping for rain, that essential workers stay safe, and that they can be home soon.

"I will miss you Yellowknife, so much," Iris said. "I hope you stay safe and strong."

