Region faces new restrictions as Windsor-Essex moves into province's yellow COVID-19 category

The province has moved Windsor-Essex into its yellow or "protect" COVID-19 category Friday afternoon just after restaurants and bars in the region adopted looser restrictions earlier this week.

The region moved from the green to yellow COVID-19 category as the number of local active cases jumped to 185 Friday. Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed predicted this shift in categories during the health unit's COVID-19 briefing Friday, adding that if it didn't happen he was prepared to go above provincial recommendations and implement tighter restrictions himself.

"Cases are starting to increase ... this is a concerning trend for our community ... Everyone has suffered enough in this pandemic and it's time to take our own responsibility and do the right thing and take action," Ahmed said.

The region hit a weekly incidence rate of 19.1 cases per 100,000, along with having a positivity rate and virus reproductive rate higher than one per cent.

On Tuesday, Windsor-Essex just adopted the guidelines under the province's green or "prevent" category, which included expanded hours of operation for restaurants and bars.

Now, under the new category, they'll have to scale back once again.

The new guidelines will go into effect Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m.

What's included in the yellow category?

Under the yellow category, here are some key differences from the green category:

Establishments must close at midnight.

Places selling or serving alcohol can only do so between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No alcohol consumption is allowed between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Contact information must be collected for patrons of restaurants or bars.

Limit of six people allowed to sit together at an establishment.

Recreational programs are limited 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors.

