It's time to revitalize Wyandotte, says BIA after El Mayor fire

El Mayor, a Lebanese eatery on Wyandotte Street East, no longer has a roof after a fire Thursday.

A fire also affected businesses in the area back in 2016, and those buildings are still boarded up and fenced off now.

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA) is concerned the city isn't doing enough to help the community.

"Wyandotte's kind of an afterthought," said Wade Griffith, chair of the BIA. He said business owners are telling him they feel city hall has neglected the area in favour of Walkerville and downtown.

Concept of World Market as envisioned by Architecttura Inc. Architects for Wyandotte Town Centre. The proposal was later rejected at city hall in March 2018. (Wyandotte Town Centre BIA)

Griffith points to a multimillion-dollar streetscaping project that was approved back in 2017, for colourful banners to be woven above street level.

The BIA thought that was a done deal, but in March 2018 the project was turned down at city council.

Not only that, Griffith thinks a number of issues, such as homelessness and drug use, are getting worse within the neighbourhood. He said he's frustrated because he doesn't feel like much help is coming from council.

"I see city hall kind of ignoring it, and it's time for them to start focusing on what's going on in the core of the city, not necessarily Christmas tree lights all the time," he said.

Wade Griffith explains what the latest fire on Wyandotte Street East means for the community. 2:25

If there's a resourcing issue, Griffith said the city needs to look at how to reallocate funds so "the blight" can be removed from the area quickly.

"We've got most of the newcomers in windsor opening businesses in this area, so this is a perfect time to start revitalizing and rebeautifying this area."