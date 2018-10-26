WSO opens dress rehearsal to keep up with demand for Harry Potter show

You might have seen on social media that the entire Harry Potter series of films is coming to Netflix. It's true, but only in certain countries — and Canada isn't one of them, at least not yet.

However, a performance at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor this weekend might just be the next best thing.

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is presenting a show called Witches & Wizards: The Music of Harry Potter.

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is based in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Giancarlo Mincone, the WSO's manager of marketing, sales and patron relations, said the musicians were thrilled to perform music from the popular films.

"They were all super excited," he said. "A lot of our musicians know the book ... have seen the movies ... everybody's familiar with the story."

The two-hour performance will feature music that is heard across the series, such as Hedwig's Theme, as well as compositions from specific films. The Capitol Theatre itself will be dressed up in a Hogwart's motif, and patrons are encouraged to attend the show in costume.

Mincone said demand for tickets have been strong since sales opened in August and both the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon performances have been sold out for weeks.

As a result of the demand, the WSO has decided to open an 11 a.m. Saturday dress rehearsal to the public for $5. Tickets are available online and at the door.