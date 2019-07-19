Writer-in-residence 'thrilled' to be part of Kingsville folk festival

There's one writer at the Kingsville Folk Festival who doesn't write songs — instead he writes short stories.

John Gardiner, long-time newspaper writer, has been named the 'writer-in-residence' for the Kingsville Folk Festival.

Michelle Law, festival organizer, said it's the third year the festival has had a writer-in-residence and described Gardiner's short stories as "very real."

"To me, they are like a song," said Law. "We wean down stories to phrases that can be sung. [Gardiner's] stories could be sung."

Gardiner said the reason for that is because he "feels himself through emotions," which are easy to pick up in his writing.

The Kingsville Folk Music Festival has four stages with more than 100 performances. (Kingsville Folk Music Festival/Facebook)

That's the job of a songwriter too, said Law, which is why Gardiner is a good fit for the festival.

"I'm so thrilled to be at Kingsville," said Gardiner. He thinks being at music festivals will help independent writers launch their careers.

"We hope people will invite you to their book clubs and buy your books," said Law to Gardiner on Windsor Morning. Gardiner's book will be available in the merchandise tent during the festival.

Listen to John Gardiner and Michelle Law chat with Windsor Morning host Peter Duck about the writer-in-residence experience:

Kingsville Folk Music Festival founder and organizer Michele Law joins us in studio along with festival writer-in-residence John Gardiner. 8:51

According to Gardiner, listening to a short story is a "nice change" for the audience.

"It gives them a break, gives their ears a break," said Gardiner. "People have short attention spans."

The Kingsville Folk Festival runs Aug. 9-11 with multiple stages around Lakeside Park in Kingsville, Ont.